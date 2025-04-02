KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. KORE Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KORE Group stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.20% of KORE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.