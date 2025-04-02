Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after buying an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,583 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.