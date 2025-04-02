Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.52. 240,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,089,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

