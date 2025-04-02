Lamb Weston (LW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $105.31.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

