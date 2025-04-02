Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of at or near high end of $1.075-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LSTR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.93. The stock had a trading volume of 225,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average of $173.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

