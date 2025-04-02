Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 138 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,304,089,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $45,728,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $24,568,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

