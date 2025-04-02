Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,672 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,532,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

