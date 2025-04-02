Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,885 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $781,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 318.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $468.26 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.68 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.43%.

PKST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

