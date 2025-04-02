Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 860 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $239,306,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %
FLUT opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,011.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.17.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
