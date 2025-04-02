Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 860 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $239,306,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

FLUT opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,011.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.17.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

