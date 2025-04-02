Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.