LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 19.2% – Should You Sell?

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,135,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average session volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Trading Down 19.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

