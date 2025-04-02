Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Buys A$265,250.73 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFGGet Free Report) insider James Boyle acquired 69,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.79 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of A$265,250.73 ($166,824.36).

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Liberty Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.