Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Buys A$265,250.73 in Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider James Boyle acquired 69,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.79 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of A$265,250.73 ($166,824.36).
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
About Liberty Financial Group
