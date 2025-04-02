LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.
LifeMD Price Performance
Shares of LFMDP stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
