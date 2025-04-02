LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LFMDP stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

