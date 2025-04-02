Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.74), with a volume of 382056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.35) price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.35) price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Stock Down 2.9 %

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a current ratio of 17.54 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.