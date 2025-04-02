LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Announces Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON LMS remained flat at GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market cap of £17.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.83. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

