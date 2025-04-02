LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Announces Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.
LMS Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON LMS remained flat at GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market cap of £17.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.83. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.31).
LMS Capital Company Profile
