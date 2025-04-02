LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

LMS Capital Price Performance

Shares of LMS stock remained flat at GBX 21.60 ($0.28) on Wednesday. 76,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.83. LMS Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £17.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

About LMS Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.