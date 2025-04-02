LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.
LMS Capital Price Performance
Shares of LMS stock remained flat at GBX 21.60 ($0.28) on Wednesday. 76,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.83. LMS Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £17.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54.
