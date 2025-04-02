Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Locafy Stock Up 7.8 %
NASDAQ LCFY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,905. Locafy has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.
About Locafy
