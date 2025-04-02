Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Loncor Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,744. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

