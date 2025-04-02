Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Loncor Gold Trading Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,744. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
About Loncor Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loncor Gold
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.