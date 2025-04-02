Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $65,407.94 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $65,407.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,370.07. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.4 %

M opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1824 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $15.00 price objective on Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

