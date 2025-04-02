Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance
Mainstreet Equity stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.64. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of $123.20 and a 12 month high of $148.68.
About Mainstreet Equity
