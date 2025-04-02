Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.64 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.12). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.12), with a volume of 1,973 shares.

Maintel Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.34. The firm has a market cap of £32.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc (“Maintel”) is a leading provider of cloud, networking, and security managed communications services.

Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:

• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.

