Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) versus Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Critical Review

Graybug Vision and Mainz Biomed are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and Mainz Biomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34% Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Graybug Vision and Mainz Biomed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.08 Mainz Biomed $917,203.00 7.50 -$26.30 million ($65.60) -0.05

Mainz Biomed has higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision. Graybug Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainz Biomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Graybug Vision and Mainz Biomed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mainz Biomed 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mainz Biomed has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.98%. Given Mainz Biomed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Summary

Mainz Biomed beats Graybug Vision on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

