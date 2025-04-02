Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Markforged by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Trading Up 2.8 %

MKFG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 544,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,354. Markforged has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

About Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Markforged had a negative net margin of 101.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Research analysts predict that Markforged will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

