Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $71,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $165,162,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,249,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 359,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.05.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

