Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 857,266 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 399.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,266 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises about 6.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.8 %

SONY stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.