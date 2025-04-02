Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 107.98 ($1.40), with a volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.38).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.66.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

