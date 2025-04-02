Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.24. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 294 shares.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.
