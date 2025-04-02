Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 359,954 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,443,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.