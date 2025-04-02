Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 72,209 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,888,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of RB Global worth $892,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in RB Global by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.0 %

RBA opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

