Matthew P. Flake Sells 36,023 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $2,894,448.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 737,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,360. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

