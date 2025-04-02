Matthew P. Flake Sells 36,023 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $2,894,448.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 737,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,360. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
