Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.65. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 368.57% and a negative net margin of 93.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.