Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.65. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 368.57% and a negative net margin of 93.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 305.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

