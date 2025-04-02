May Hill Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,990,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

