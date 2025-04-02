May Hill Capital LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

