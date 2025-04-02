MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 113,887,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,690% from the average session volume of 6,361,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £940,104.96, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get MediaZest alerts:

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MediaZest had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.