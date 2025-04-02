Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,373 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,430,000 after purchasing an additional 553,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,370,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,061,000 after buying an additional 227,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3189 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

