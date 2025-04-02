Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $810.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $939.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,088.59.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

