Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 824 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ePlus by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ePlus during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

