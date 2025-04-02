Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 270,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $17,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

