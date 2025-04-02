Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 421.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.2 %

HY opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $733.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

