Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,047 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 161.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

