Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.