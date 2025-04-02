Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $889.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

