Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 160.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,400.00%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

