Michael N. Intrator Sells 212,760 Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 212,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $8.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,213,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,219,105. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

