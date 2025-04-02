MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.92. 37,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 116,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.97.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
