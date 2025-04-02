MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,839,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.39%.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.