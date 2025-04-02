Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Derek Mapp Acquires 8,571 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp purchased 8,571 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($12,742.92).

Derek Mapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Derek Mapp bought 8,802 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,770.22 ($12,631.18).

Mitie Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LON MTO traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.59 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,081. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.07) price target for the company.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Further Reading

