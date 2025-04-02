Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $868.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.56. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCO

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.