Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

