Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 292.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

